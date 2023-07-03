Monday, July 3, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has revealed the reason why Kenyan Police traffic officers cannot enforce laws to end road carnage in the country.

In a social media post on Sunday, Ahmednasir claimed that police cannot enforce the traffic laws as they are “in bed” with the matatu sector.

“Le President, who will enforce the traffic laws? Me and you? The police can’t because they are on a daily retainer from Matatus! ” Abdullahi said.

The senior counsel was responding to a tweet by Lawyer Nelson Havi over the state of Ngong Road and how matatus pose a danger to other motorists

Both statements come at a time when Kenyans are mourning the victims of the Londiani accident which occurred on Friday night on the Nakuru-Kisumu highway.

The accident which has claimed the lives of more than 50 people involved a truck that lost control and rammed into ten vehicles.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki urged authorities to enforce traffic rules in an effort to reduce road accidents.

