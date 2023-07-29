Saturday, 29 July 2023 – Prisca Bett came to the limelight after she took Ruto to court over child support.

Back then, Ruto was the Deputy President.

She alleged that Ruto was not taking care of their daughter Abby, whom she sired with Ruto when he was a Member of Parliament for Eldoret North.

However, Ruto defended himself and said he sends monthly child support money to Prisca.

He also claimed that he had secured Prisca a job in Government and accused his political opponents of using her to taint his image.

The beautiful Prisca seems to be thriving and living a soft life.

Check out her Tiktok videos.

