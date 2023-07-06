Thursday, July 6, 2023 – An opinion poll conducted by renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has shown that the majority of Kenyans support demos organized by the veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga, who is also Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, has called for the demos dubbed Saba Saba on Friday to protest over the high cost of living in the country.

In the social media poll, Ngunyi had asked Kenyans whether they support President William Ruto’s government or Raila Odinga who is commonly known as Baba’s call for mass action.

Over 20,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 47.3 percent said they support Baba’s mandamano.

Only 34.7 percent supported Ruto’s government, while 18.1 percent said they support neither of the two.

The opinion poll by Mutahi Ngunyi should worry President William Ruto since early this year majority of Kenyans were opposed to Raila Odinga’s call for mass action.

Here is a screenshot of the online poll conducted by Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.