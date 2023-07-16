Saturday, July 15, 2023 – Lisa Marie Presley died aged 54 in January from a small bowel obstruction caused by previous weight-loss surgery with opioids found in her blood at the time of her death, according to her autopsy reports.

The daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to hospital on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest with an L.A. County Coroner report revealing the star died from sequelae (a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease or injury) of small bowel obstruction.

The bowel obstruction was in the form of strangulated small bowel, caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery (stomach stapling) many years prior.

The toxicology results also show Lisa had ‘therapeutic’ levels of Oxycodone in her blood, with a second opioid Buprenorphine – which is used to treat opioid dependence also found.

There were also traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic drug, reports TMZ.

The coroner states there was no ‘drug paraphernalia or narcotics’ found at her home and her urine toxicology screen was negative.

The report confirms Lisa had a cosmetic procedure a few months before her death and was prescribed opioids, with the star having a history of ‘overmedicating’ – forgetting she had taken her medication and then taking them again.

The report also states the star had a ‘history of alcohol and drug abuse.’

Lisa Marie, who was a singer–songwriter with three studio albums between 2003 and 2012, had just attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles with her mother Priscilla two days before her passing.

During her walk along the red carpet of the event, Lisa Marie looked frail and fragile, which prompted her to lean on longtime family friend, Jerry Schilling, who’s now 81-years-old.

While being interviewed by Billy Bush for Extra, she linked arms with Schilling, telling him, ‘I’m gonna grab your arm.’

Both ladies were very open and honest in heaping praise on Luhrmann’s biopic, which focused on Elvis’s 20-plus year relationship with his manager Col. Tom Parker, and Butler’s performance as Elvis.

10 days after her passing, hundred of people attended a public memorial at Graceland in Memphis on January 22, and more than 1.5 million people watched the service via live stream as well.

Lisa Marie welcomed daughter Riley and son Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough – who she was married to from 1988 to 1994. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

She welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008 with then-husband Michael Lockwood, but the pair divorced in 2016.