Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Pretty Instagram influencer Immaculate Karanja alias Miss Karanja has left tongues wagging after acquiring a Mercedes Benz on her 25th birthday.

The flashy influencer took to her Instagram handle and flaunted her new German machine.

Tea Master Edgar Obare exposed Miss Karanja sometime back for having an affair with former radio presenter turned Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

Edgar produced receipts to prove that she was going for secret weekend getaways with Jalang’o.

It is not clear whether she bought the Benz herself or a sponsor spoilt her with the expensive gift. See photos of her ride.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.