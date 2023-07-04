Tuesday July 4, 2023 – A lady has shared her personal experience with her husband’s late friend as she addressed those who don’t believe in reincarnation and spirits being active.

Reacting to a TikTok video of a lady narrating how her mother died but continued selling at her shop, the social media user stated that she believes it and went on to share a personal story.

She recalled how her late husband’s friend who lives abroad, “visited her in a dream two weeks after his death.” She said the man told her he was poisoned and that his family needs help.

An autopsy carried out after the dream, revealed that the man was poisoned and it allayed her husband’s fear of her being misled in the dream. The lady also disclosed that her husband called his friend’s family and they confirmed that they need help as his death pushed them into penury.

The lady further revealed that the man’s spirit told her that if nothing is done to help his family, he will ensure that every car driven to the venue of his burial ceremony breaks. She added that this happened.

She also said that apart from telling her that he wants to come back to life (reincarnate) through his wife’s pregnancy, the dead man also delivered the same message to a Pastor for his wife.