Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – A South African lady has taken to Twitter to share her experience from meeting her father whose identity her mother hid for 31 years.

The Twitter user revealed that she discovered that she was being lied to about her father’s identity at the age of 31.

She said she tracked him down, established a relationship with him and also got to meet him.

Sharing a photo of her and her dad, she revealed that he is now nursing her back to health.