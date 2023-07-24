Monday, July 24, 2023 – A lady called Ele Peter has said she saw her neighbour in a hotel with another woman on his wife’s birthday.

“I just saw my neighbor in a hotel with another woman and today is his wife’s birthday.”

“He left the house early this morning as though he was rushing out for work, just to spend time with another woman on his wife’s birthday,” she tweeted on Saturday, July 22.

Look