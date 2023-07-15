Friday, July 14, 2023 – A lady called Chidindu Mmadu-Okoli has narrated how her mother handled a scammer who called her.

“I don’t know which scammer tried to call my mum today, but my bones are loose from laughter.

Scammer: My name is Papa Favour.

My mum: Papa Favour kwa? Ọ wụ Dee Andrew Uzoukwu?

Scammer: Yes. Yes. Andrew.

My Mum: Ahn Ahn? I thought they just buried you two Saturdays ago?” she tweeted.