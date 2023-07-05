Wednesday July 5, 2023 – A lady has been nabbed for allegedly stealing clothes and using them for TikTok content.

The suspect’s former friend who shared videos capturing the moment she was nabbed, said the clothes were allegedly stolen by the TikTok creator after she brought her to her residence to rent a vacant apartment.

She further revealed that the police got involved in the case, which pushed her to produce the suspect.

She also shared a montage showing some of the clothes the TikTok creator allegedly stole.