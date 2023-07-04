Tuesday July 4, 2023 – A lady attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest massage has collapsed.

Joyce Ijeoma was attempting to set a 72-hour record but could only get a 50-hour record.

She collapsed during a massage session which was recorded live on social media.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleMan goes broke after his first wife withdrew her financial support over the second wife he married
Next articleLady creates a scene aboard a bus in London after missing a stop (VIDEO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply