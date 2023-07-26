Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Kylian Mbappe reportedly has no intention of playing in Saudi Arabia despite Paris Saint-Germain granting Al-Hilal permission to speak to the French star after they launched a staggering world record £259million bid for the French star.

The French club were forced to put Mbappe up for sale after he refused to sign a new deal with one year left on his contract.

Relevo reported that Mbappe ‘does not want to play in Saudi Arabia’ despite Al-Hilal’s stunning bid.

The Madrid-based outlet claims Mbappe is determined to see out the final year of his contract with the reigning French champions.

Mbappe is reportedly ‘willing to sit on the bench all season’ as he runs down his deal’.

The stance would represent a significant challenge for new PSG boss Luis Enrique, particularly should the reigning champions struggle on the pitch.

The 24-year-old was already left out of PSG’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, with his future a major headache for the Ligue 1 side.

Al-Hilal’s offer would eclipse Neymar’s £198m move from Barcelona to PSG as the most expensive transfer in football history.

The offer on the table would reportedly see Mbappe earning a staggering £600m in just one year.

It is claimed that the Saudi Pro League side could put a release clause in a lucrative contract that could allow Mbappe to sign for Real Madrid next summer.

Al-Hilal have been one of the biggest spending Saudi Pro League clubs this summer as they have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolves for £47m and recruited Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea in a £33m deal.

Al-Hilal have also signed Serbian playmaker Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio for £34m, while they are targeting Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic.