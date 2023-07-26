Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Renowned actress and TV host, Jackie Matubia, claims that Kenyan men have been flocking to her DM after she announced she is single.

The mother of two shared a video alleging that she woke up to numerous messages of men wooing her in her DM and email.

She went on to say how shocked she was by Kenyan men just waiting for her to say she is single.

“Yooh kwani like mnangoja niseme niko single aki si mmenijazia dms hadi kwa emails kwani ni job applications” she lamented.

Jackie said she is not accepting anyone at the moment and is not ready to waste her time again after her affair with Blessing Lungaho hit a dead end.

“Nimeamka nikapata hee lakini wewee poleni aki guys poleni mimi sitaki mtu sai bado hakuna vacancies na hii si kazi” she added.

Jackie’s video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of social media users claiming that she is hurting and pretending all is okay.

“This girl is really hurting and there is a high probability that she has been flocking the exe WhatsApp with abusive paragraphs.

“It may be the ex has blocked her in all sites, so she feels the only way to reach him is through this because bloggers will repost in all platforms.

“I was there one day and I was really venting. I was a timed bomb waiting for a trigger,’’ one of the social media users reacted to the video.

‘’I’m I the only one who finds this childish?

“Keep quiet and heal in peace,’’ another user added.

Watch the video.

