Monday, July 17, 2023 – Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has asked President William Ruto and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga to dialogue and end the planned anti-government protests.

Speaking on Monday, Uasin Gishu County, KUPPET vice chairman Julius Korir said the Azimio-ed demonstrations were disrupting learning in many schools and worsening the already-battered economy.

Korir said the hardline positions by political leaders would not help, adding that dialogue is necessary.

“We will not be able to do anything if our leaders in government and Azimio do not engage in dialogue to end the destructive demonstrations,” Korir said.

“He said Kenya was greater than all the leaders and even though elections had been concluded well, leaders must now come together and plan for the growth of the country, instead of engaging in endless battles.

“Recently, we saw what happened when tear gas was thrown into a school in Nairobi.

“Some of our children were hurt and we cannot continue to expose our children to such dangers just because of fighting for political supremacy,” Korir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.