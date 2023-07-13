Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) chairman, David Muni Ichoho, has resigned after working for two years.

Through a letter to the KTDA Group Company Secretary, Ichoho will effectively be leaving his current position tomorrow.

However, Ichoho did not provide reasons for his retirement.

“I hereby tender my resignation as the chairman of KTDA with immediate effect from Friday, 14th July 2023 at 1400hrs,” reads the entirety of the letter, which was handwritten and signed by Ichoho.

His resignation comes on the heels of the Tea Reforms Conference that was held last week in Kericho, where Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua challenged KTDA to carry out meaningful reforms to benefit smallholder tea farmers.

During the conference, the DP hit out at some individuals, saying he would be inviting the National Intelligence Service to move in and conduct an audit.

“Farmers are very good people and have sent us details.

Somebody has travelled 36 times out of the country on farmers’ money,” Gachagua said.

