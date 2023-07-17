Monday, July 17, 2023 – The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has appointed Enos Njiru Njeru as its new chairman following the resignation of David Ichoho last week.

Ichoho, who served at the helm of the agency for two years resigned under unclear circumstances.

Njeru has been a KTDA Holdings Limited board member since July 2021, representing farmers from KTDA Zone Six, which comprises factories in Embu County.

He accepted his new posting on Monday and said he is ready to transform the agency.

“During the recent tea conference held at Kericho, we held thought-provoking discussions with passionate stakeholders, who shared their insights and concerns,” Njeru said.

“I am committed to translating the discussions into action, implementing the necessary reforms, and addressing the challenges faced by our tea farmers with the goal of bettering the returns of their hard work,” he added.

