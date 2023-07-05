Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph Siror has spoken after Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai assaulted a Kenya Power staff in Kitengela on Monday.

The MP was captured on camera physically assaulting the Kenya Power engineer for allegedly disconnecting power from his home in Kitengela.

“As an entity that prioritizes the welfare of its staff and the public, we condemn this incident and we wish to categorically state that we do not condone any form of violence, at least not on our staff while on official duty,” Siror said in a statement.

According to Siror, the company has been recording losses from illegal connections.

He said that the MP’s act of violence against a Kenya Power staff of duty was not the first one, and would not hinder the power distributor from weeding out illegal power connections.

“Last year, we lost 214 units of transformers valued at an average of Ksh800,000 per unit due to overloading from illegal connections and vandalism,” Siror said.

“The Company will intensify network surveillance and continue to work closely with the National Government Administration Officers and other security agencies to stamp out all illegal activities.”

Mbai has since been arrested and arraigned in court and his gun confiscated by police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.