Sunday July 2, 2023 – Kourtney Kardashian has finally changed the name on her driver’s license over a year after marrying Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

The reality TV star, 44, took to Instagram to show off her temporary license that now lists her as ‘Kourtney Kardashian Barker,’ as well as her new photo.

‘Say my name,’ captioned Kourtney, who is currently pregnant with her and Travis’ first child.

Kourtney is mom to Reign, 8, Penelope, 10, and Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

She also helps parent Barker’s kids Alabama, 17, Landon, 19, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler.