Monday, July 17, 2023 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has dismissed claims that teachers in the country are planning a strike to push for salary raise.

Speaking on Sunday, KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu stated that KNUT is pushing for a review of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) 2021-2025 but didn’t issue a strike notice.

“I did not give a notice of any strike, I gave a notice to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to convene a meeting with KNUT to look into the clause of review on the CBA 2021-2025,” he said.

Oyuu announced that after they issued a 14 days notice to TSC, they received a positive response from the teachers’ employer.

“TSC has written back to us and they are saying they are doing all that is possible to make sure they convene this meeting and address the sticking issues as soon as possible,” he said.

KNUT has set terms in the salary review talks and will demand a pay rise if their salaries are going to be deducted to factor in the proposed Housing Levy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST