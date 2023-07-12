Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has announced that he will move to the High Court to challenge the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal’s decision to uphold his removal as the Jubilee Party secretary general.

Speaking yesterday during the Azimio la Umoja press briefing at SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi, Kioni expressed confidence that the High Court will deliver a better judgment.

“We will move to the next level, that is the High Court and we have faith that the High Court as it has demonstrated itself, will deliver better judgment on this matter than before,” said Kioni.

The former MP also alleged that the Kanini Kega faction had the PPDT ruling before the tribunal announced the decision.

“I have the judgment that will be delivered today already signed and judgments signed are never available before they are delivered.

“This copy was available yesterday,” he claimed.

On his part, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga accused the state of orchestrating a coup in Jubilee using the PPDT.

He also claimed that the move by the Kega faction to take over the former ruling party is aimed at destabilizing the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

