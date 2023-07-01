Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has ordered police officers across the country to enforce traffic rules and arrest the offenders.

In a statement on Friday after the Londiani road accident that killed over 50 people, the CS said police officers should also arrest motorists who flaunt traffic rules.

Kindiki also urged all road users to strictly adhere to set traffic regulations.

“Heartfelt condolences to families and friends of the deceased. Speedy recovery to all survivors of the accident, who are receiving medical care in various facilities in Kericho and Nakuru Counties,” he said.

He said drivers should avoid speeding, overloading, and dangerous or careless driving.

“Police officers across the country are directed to enforce traffic rules firmly and apprehend all offenders flouting traffic rules, including but not limited to those driving defective and unroadworthy motor vehicles,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.