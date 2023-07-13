Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki has said over 300 Kenyans were on Wednesday arrested during the anti-government protests organised by the veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the official opening of Kiserian Police Station in Kajiado County, Kindiki stated that those in custody include individuals who played a direct or indirect role in planning, orchestrating, or financing the protests and acts of lawlessness.

Among the arrested individuals is Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau who is facing charges of various criminal offenses including the destruction of the Nairobi Expressway.

“We will apprehend, arrest, and prosecute all those involved in yesterday’s violence and destruction,” a tough-talking Kindiki said, putting the number of those arrested at 316.

In addition, Kindiki declared that the government would withdraw security detail assigned to any politician organizing protests in a veiled reference to Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his associates who enjoy State protection.

“We cannot have armed protesters. This applies to everyone participating in the protest, including bodyguards.

“We will not allow arms, even for those engaging in peaceful demonstrations,” the CS explained.

