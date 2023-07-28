Friday, July 28, 2023 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for the police brutality witnessed during the recent anti-government protests led by Raila Odinga over the high cost of living.

Sifuna took issue with Kindiki’s deployment of police to counter the protesters in clashes which have so far led to the death of over 20 people and left tens more with gunshot injuries.

He mocked Kindiki as someone who has never held a rungu or even slaughtered a chicken, saying the security docket is too heavy for him.

Sifuna accused Kindiki of departing from the tenets of the law, which provides freedom to demonstrate, and hiding behind the armed forces to harm Kenyans.

“When he says ‘Kujeni’, it’s not as if he is going to be out there in the streets… they tell us to come even with our children and wives, Kindiki knows well he is not going to be the one in the streets.

“He is hiding behind the police and the State’s instruments of violence,” Sifuna stated.

According to the Nairobi Senator, Kindiki should, as a law professor, be among the Kenyans championing the respect of constitutional rights and using other means to handle protesters instead of meting violence on them.

“People who are supposed to be teachers of the law like Kindiki have forgotten the oaths they took to uphold the constitution… Kindiki cannot even hold a rungu to come and beat me up, but he is talking like that because he can hide behind the police.

“Shame on you!”

“We wish we saw the same type of eloquence for a plan on how to get this economy,” he added.

On Tuesday, Kindiki attributed Azimio’s move to suspend Wednesday’s protests to the stern warning he issued a day before.

The Kenyan DAILY POST