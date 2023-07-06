Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Leader of Majority in Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has threatened to impeach some Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s Cabinet who refuse to honour summons by Parliament.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ichung’wah revealed that Parliament had summoned Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore but she has refused to honour the summons.

Ichung’wah claimed that Bore was acting arrogantly yet she was vetted and endorsed by the same Members of Parliament whom she had allegedly defied.

“I will not stand before my colleagues and defend a Cabinet Secretary of government who has blatantly defied the directives of the leadership of this house.

“We have on two occasions rescheduled the appearance of the Cabinet Secretary yet she failed again to come to the National Assembly,” Ichung’wah lamented.

The Majority Leader noted that Bore’s defiance was exemplified by her letter to the Speaker in which she noted that she was handling other matters outside Nairobi and could not attend the session.

“The letter which she sent is full of contempt to the House. This is not a favour to anyone,” Ichung’wah explained, demanding more answers from the Executive, including President William Ruto.

Ichung’wah’s sentiments were supported by Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi who argued that CS Bore had a record of treating MPs with contempt despite their patience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.