Friday, 14 July 2023 – Several roadside traders escaped death by a whisker after a lorry lost control at Makuyu along the Sagana-Nairobi highway.

A video footage of the fatal accident shows the lorry crushing head-on with a saloon car and moments later, the driver loses control and almost runs over roadside traders and other bystanders.

Luckily, they managed to scamper to safety before the worst happened.

The incident happened barely two weeks after the Londiani accident where 52 people died and dozens injured after a truck transporting cement caused multiple accidents.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.