Monday, July 24, 2023 – Kilifi North Member of Parliament, Owen Mbaya, has asked the Judiciary to give renowned digital strategist, Pauline Njoroge, a harsh penalty for selling narcotics in his constituency.

Njoroge, who was on holiday in Watamu, Kilifi North constituency, was allegedly in possession of over 50 pellets believed to be narcotics.

Reacting to Pauline Njoroge’s arrest, Mbaya who appeared on K24 TV on Monday morning, said Pauline needed to be put where criminals belong having been allegedly arrested for drug possession.

“I heard Robert Mbui take about bloggers being arrested.

“The lady in Watamu, which is my constituency actually, was arrested because of criminal activities, alleged criminal activities.

“And the police said they found her with drugs.

“That is not politics, that is criminal. And she needs to be put where criminals belong to,” Mbaya who is also Deputy Majority Leader in the National Assembly said.

