Monday, July 24, 2023 – Police raided several clubs in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, and unleashed terror on revelers and innocent boda riders who were plying their trade.

An amateur video shared on social media shows the revelers engaging the police officers in running battles as they fled to evade arrest.

“Ubwa nyinyi pigeni risasi. We are spending our own money,” Some of the revellers were heard taunting the police officers as they fled.

Some of the ruthless cops were seen beating up boda riders who were camping outside the clubs waiting for customers.

The cops also recklessly fired live bullets during the raid.

The video comes at a time when police are under scrutiny for using excessive force.

It now seems that police officers are not sparing even those who woke up early to vote for Ruto.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

