Monday, July 24, 2023 – Big Brother All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya has offered to give his fellow housemate, Cee-C, the sum of 120 million if she voluntarily leaves the reality show.

Cee-C was the first housemate to be introduced in the All-Star edition of the reality show followed by Kiddwaya.

Minutes after Kidd got into the house, he sat with Cee-C and offered her a lucrative deal to voluntarily leave the Big Brother house in exchange for 120m.

At first, Cee-C appeared shocked, but she ultimately rejected the offer.

Watch