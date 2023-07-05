Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has told a Nairobi court that Kenyans will suffer a great deal if Finance Bill 2023 is stopped.

Through their lawyer, KRA says that the purpose of the petitioners filing the case is only to jeopardize revenue collections for vulnerable Kenyans.

In the case, Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah and six others have challenged the Finance Act 2023, arguing that it is illegal and should be quashed.

Lawyer Githu Muigai representing the CS Treasury and Planning, told Justice Mugure Thande that the orders issued last Friday will bring a budgetary crisis to the country.

Muigai further said the order means that no shilling can be spent by the government including paying Omtatah to sit in the senate.

He argues that the orders suspending the Finance Act have compromised the entire budget.

However, Lawyer Otiende Amollo, for one of the petitioners, dismissed their arguments saying that the Finance Act 2023 does not stop the government from collecting taxes.

Amollo further told the court that the Finance Act 2023 continues to run and that the order does not stop payment of bills and salaries as alleged by the state.

Omtatah and Omollo have also claimed that Treasury and EPPRA have disobeyed the court order and implemented some laws in the said Finance Act.

