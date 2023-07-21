Friday, July 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has made another promise to hustlers even after lying to them for nearly a year.

Through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ruto has promised cheaper maize flour from next week.

However, Kenyans have refused to buy the narrative of cheap unga, considering Ruto’s government has been lying to them about cheap unga ever since it came to power.

On too many occasions in the recent past, the government has made promises of lowering unga prices but failed to deliver on the promises.

For instance, on April 17, 2023, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced that the price of unga (maize flour) in Kenya had started going down, as President William Ruto had assured Kenyans.

This was after 48,000 tonnes of imported maize arrived at the Port of Mombasa.

However, the prices never came down. The same month, the government said maize meal brands were retailing at a cheaper price.

The cheaper brands were Umi, whose 2kg packet was being sold at Sh159, and the new entrant Ajab at Sh166.

However, a spot check on various supermarkets in Nairobi on April 19, 2023, established that Pembe brand was retailing at Sh210, Sh60 more than the price President Ruto promised Kenyans during an address at a political rally in Machakos county.

A 2kg packet of Soko was retailing at Sh213, Jogoo remained at Sh202, and Amaize was being sold at Sh243, with Dola available for Sh205.

Meanwhile, a 2kg packet of Afya was retailing at Sh285 while Papo Hapo was selling at Sh210.

A month later, Ruto announced the availability of unga that would retail for between Sh150 and Sh200 for a 2kg packet in a move aimed at cushioning Kenyans against the soaring cost of living in the country, which also turned out to be a big lie.

The Kenyan DAILY POST