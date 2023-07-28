Friday, July 28, 2023 – If you thought the cost of living in Kenya will come down as promised by President William Ruto, better think twice.

This is after manufacturers slapped a 9.2% price increase on their products, underlining the impact of the rising cost of doing business amid higher taxation and as well as input costs.

Data released this week by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows makers of food products such as maize flour, cooking oil, and bread raised their prices by 8.96%.

Companies, which make beverages such as juices and soda raised prices by 16.07% during the period while those that produce chemicals made the sharpest prices increase of 44.05%.

Electricity and gas supply rose by 39.87% driven by the tariff increase by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), which took effect in April leading to an increase in power prices of up to 63% for some customer segments.

“The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector recorded the highest price increase at 39.9% in June 2023 followed by mining and quarrying at 12.%.

Manufacturing recorded a price increase of 9.2% during the same period,” he said.

Industrialists, under their lobby Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), have been protesting over a hike in taxes such as excise duty and an increase in the cost of power, which had raised operational costs which are passed on to end users.

High commodity prices are also scaring customers away as they reduce demand due to the squeeze on their pockets.

