Wednesday, July 20, 2023 – Former Police spokesperson Charles Owino has said Kenyans are to blame for the death of six protestors on Wednesday during the Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Appearing in an interview on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, Owino absolved police officers from blame for the killings, maintaining that protesters are the ones acting outside the law.

Owino argued that Kenyan citizens are “uncivilized” in their demonstrations and that is why security forces are occasionally forced to use a lot of force to restrain them.

“When people have gone to block the roads, people are burning tires on the roads, you are stopping movements, people cannot go to hospital and go to work, then the police have a right to disperse you,” he said.

“What we must ask ourselves is the position in which the police are finding themselves.

“Are the organizers of these demonstrations civil in themselves and what is their objective of carrying out these demonstrations?”

Asked who is to blame for over 24 deaths where victims died of gunshots, Owino said: “Because we are not civil, the community is not civil. We are not properly educated on the law…we are not obedient; if we were obedient or civil, we would not have gotten into a confrontation with the police in the first place.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST