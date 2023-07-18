Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Kenyans are seemingly tired of President William Ruto’s regime, going by the huge number who have appended their signatures to the petition brought forward by Azimio One Kenya Alliance to force the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to resign.

Speaking on Tuesday, Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, who is an Azimio principal, said as on Monday evening, the opposition coalition had collected 6 million signatures.

Karua further urged Kenyans to continue signing up, to express dissatisfaction with the current government.

“We are pleased to announce, this morning, we have hit over six million signatures. Those are six million Kenyans fed up with the Ruto regime.

“Let’s continue signing up,” Karua said on Tuesday.

The website was launched to collect signatures to show public dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s administration.

In the restored website, Azimio has notably also changed the domain of the website to .net from the initial http:/www.tumechoka.com.

Earlier, the website was down and could only display templates with no tabs for signature collection.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.