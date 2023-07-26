Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – The Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) has warned of the presence of a state-sanctioned clandestine squad involved in brutalising protestors and carrying out abductions.

This corroborates claims made by various human rights groups in the aftermath of the anti-government protests staged by the Azimio coalition.

In a statement, the Commission noted that it had received multiple reports of abductions purportedly carried out by state operatives and was taking action in response to these reports.

The lobby expressed concerns over the state of the nation, warning the developments were a painful reminder of the country’s past when government-sanctioned special squads carried out extrajudicial activities.

“Such practices violate fundamental human rights and erode trust between the police, state and its citizens,” the commission stated.

Roseline Odede, the commission chairperson raised the red flag over the issue and called for thorough and transparent investigations into the allegations. “The investigations must be impartial and those found accountable be held responsible,” she stated.

The Commission further faulted the police for arbitrary arrests of protestors and opposition politicians.

KNHRC reiterated that any apprehended persons must be promptly informed of the reasons behind their arrest and be made aware of their right to remain silent.

“Breaking into homes as we have seen in Kisumu and other places, effecting improper arrests while dispensing brutality and torture infringes on rights of citizens,” the statement read further.

Lastly, the chairperson called for special interest groups and vulnerable populations to be protected from violence and harassment during demonstrations.

