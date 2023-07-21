Friday, July 21, 2023 – The Russian government has savagely attacked United Kingdom‘s King Charles after he called for immediate dialogue between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to end the ongoing demonstrations in Kenya.

King Charles, in his message on Thursday, conveyed his worries about the rising death toll among protesters during the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

“The Commonwealth is deeply concerned at the ongoing escalation of violence, conflict, and loss of life in Kenya and calls on all leaders and communities to engage in dialogue to resolve the challenges Kenya faces,” an excerpt of the statement read.

He urged leaders from all sides of the political spectrum to take responsibility and refrain from actions that could further escalate the situation.

“Dialogue is the best solution to the current situation.

“We strongly encourage all parties to engage now in constructive dialogue based upon Commonwealth values and mutual respect and for Kenya’s leaders to quickly explore practical and sustainable solutions to the challenges their country and communities face,” the spokesperson representing King Charles III added.

However, Russia, through its embassy in Nairobi, slammed King Charles’s Statement saying,

“Polite reminder: Kenya gained independence in 1963. Today is 2023″

