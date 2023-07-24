Monday, July 24, 2023 – A safety team from KeNHA was forced to intervene and rescue a middle-aged lady who tried to take her own life.

The seemingly depressed lady wanted to jump off the flyover at Allsops, prompting members of the public to raise the alarm.

KeNHA officials who patrol the busy Thika Superhighway moved with speed to save her life and took her to the nearby Ruaraka Police Station.

A video shared on Twitter shows the mentally disturbed lady crying at the police station as the officials try to calm her down.

The video comes at a time when suicide cases are on the rise in the country, especially due to the high cost of living.

A social media user who commented on the video urged President Ruto to listen to the cries of millions of Kenyans who are suffering and succumbing to depression due to the high cost of living.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.