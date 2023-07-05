Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – About 11 days ago, a kind-hearted lady took to social media to encourage widows across the globe as the world commemorated International Widows Day.

She further urged her followers to stand with the widows and give them strength as they overcome the grief of losing their husbands.

She wrote on Twitter, “May we be kind to help widows in every small or big way we are able to. God, give them strength and grace. Pastors, I hope this Sunday you will remember the widows in your churches and sacrifice the tithes and offerings to them,”.

A Kenyan lady identified as @Wangui340 made a nasty comment while responding to the tweet.

She wrote, “Kwani ni pastor aliwafanya widows. Mtu apambane na hali yake ( Is it pastors who made them widows? They should carry their own burden”.

Shockingly, the cold-hearted lady has lost her husband, 11 days after making the nasty comment.

She now understands the pain widows go through after mocking them.

Netizens unearthed a nasty comment she made 11 days ago mocking widows after she shared a post to mourn to her husband.

