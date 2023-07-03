Monday, 03 July 2023 – Kamene Goro’s husband, DJ Bonez, has revealed that he dislikes her smoking habit.

Speaking in a recent podcast session with Oga Obinna, the Coast-based deejay revealed that he struggles to adjust to his wife’s smoking habit.

“To be honest, this is a struggle and a fight for me. I didn’t like women who smoke cigarettes. Smoke anything else, but not sigara,” DJ Bonez shared candidly.

However, Kamene defended herself and emphasized that everyone has their own vices that they battle privately.

“Everyone has their bad habits… Even I have my bad habits. The thing is, let’s control those behaviors to be good citizens,” Kamene stated.

Obinna echoed Dj Bonez sentiments and confessed that he also doesn’t like women who smoke.

He recounted how he had to end a budding relationship after discovering that the woman he was in love with smokes cigarettes.

“I met somebody. She is full spec, the type of shortie I like and everything nice. Later I realized she is a smoker,” Obinna revealed

“Dem anasmoke sio wife material,” he added.

