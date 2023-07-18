Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to take Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to The Hague over the brutality meted on innocent demonstrators.

Kalonzo warned Koome of the consequences if police become violent against Azimio demonstrators on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

He affirmed that the right to picket and demonstrate is enshrined in the Constitution and no one should limit that right.

At the same time, the former Vice President warned police officers against the use of force against protestors hinting that they might file a criminal case against Koome at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The right to picket is enshrined in the constitution, the only condition ni usibebe silaha.

“There is a higher court which sits at the Hague and the rules of engagement are very clear, that a person, or persons bearing the highest responsibility Ikiwa ni polisi ambao wanaua watu kama swara, yule ambaye atakuwa responsible ni IG of police,” Kalonzo stated.

This comes hours after Azimio leader Raila Odinga claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government has formed a new well-trained police unit to deal with anti-government protests and Azimio la Umoja leaders.

Raila alleged that the unit under the name Operations Support Unit (OSU) was spotted on Wednesday last week during the Azimio protests in Kamukunji, Mlolongo, and Jogoo Road.

“This time around, it is not just the official security officers that are being unleashed on Kenyans. Kenya Kwanza has embedded a trained killer squad in the name of Operation Support Unit into the official security agencies and unleashed it on Kenyans,” Odinga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.