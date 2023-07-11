Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned President William Ruto’s leadership for being insensitive to the cries of the Kenyan citizens over the heavy burden of taxation and the rising cost of living.

Speaking on Monday, Kalonzo said Kenya Kwanza leadership has shown absolute arrogance over the handling of Kenyans whenever they try to raise issues with the ruling class over unbearable living conditions.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader while scoffing at the Kenya Kwanza administration’s assertion that Kenya is a limited company with shares, Kalonzo said:

“It is time every Kenyan is given his/her share”.

The former Vice president also thanked Machakos police officers for demonstrating absolute tolerance and allowing Leaders to picket and address Kenyans in peace.

He said revolutions are created not by violence but by messaging and common goals.

Kalonzo further condemned Parliament after details emerged that the Kenya Kwanza administration used bribery and other orthodox means to push for the passing of the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

