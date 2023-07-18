Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that President William Ruto has formed a killer squad to deal with Azimio One Kenya Alliance principals on Wednesday during the anti-government protests.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kalonzo noted that the information they have pointed to a dreaded squad nicknamed Operation Support Unit(OSU) which will dress in civilian clothes.

He alleged that the mission of the OSU squad is to either assassinate or grievously harm Azimio leaders and Kenyans during the protests.

According to Musyoka, the squad which travels in a group of five is allegedly from one ethnic community and is heavily armed with lethal weapons.

They are better facilitated in terms of logistics and transportation, remunerations, communications, and weapons than the country’s official security agencies,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader also claimed that the group is responsible for the killings in Kamukunji, Mlolongo, and Jogoo Road during last week’s protests on Wednesday.

He also says the group uses Subaru cars to execute their deadly missions.

