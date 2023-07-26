Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has urged President William Ruto not to listen to his close allies and instead have a dialogue with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for the sake of peace and prosperity of the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is among the hardliners who have been urging Ruto not to dialogue with Raila Odinga.

But Kabogo, who spoke on Wednesday, urged Ruto to ignore the busybodies and instead focus on a constructive dialogue with Raila Odinga.

“Therefore, the only sensible and intelligent way of resolving differences and clashes of interests, whether between individuals or nations, is through dialogue,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo spoke a day after President William Ruto said he is ready to meet Raila Odinga at any time and any place.

“I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonize the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent.

“Am [sic] back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, I am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” Ruto tweeted.

