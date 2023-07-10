Monday, July 10, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to push on with his anti-government protests because a majority of Kenyans are with him.

In a social media post on Monday, Kabando said he is also in support of Raila Odinga’s demos because President William Ruto has failed Kenyans.

Kabando argued that only mass action called by Raila Odinga will save the country from President William Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which he termed unpopular.

“Dear Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga: Relent not!, a whooping majority of Kenyans are right behind #CostOfLivingCrisis #Maandamano.

Barring a miracle, only immediate radical concessions from Ruto can save his erratic & hugely unpopular noxious UDA regime. Wednesday, 12/7, here we come!” Kabando said.

Kabando’s statement comes as research conducted by a pollster showed that over 60 percent of Kenyans are supporting Raila Odinga’s anti-government protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST