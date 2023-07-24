Monday, July 24, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has blasted President William Ruto following the arrest of digital media strategist Pauline Njoroge.

Njoroge, who was appointed to Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC) board in May, was arrested on Saturday over narcotics possession.

However, Kabando wa Kabando holds the view that Pauline Njoroge was arrested for refusing to betray former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Kabando wa Kabando, just like many around President William Ruto today, Pauline Njoroge is amongst the many who have been controversially, undeservedly decorated with state medals by UhuRuto cronyism.

“Like many around Ruto today, Pauline Njoroge is amongst loyalists controversially, undeservedly decorated with state medals by the UhuRuto cronyism.

“It’s wrong to punish her for refusing to betray Uhuru. STOP WEAPONIZATION POLITICS. DETENTION WITHOUT IS ILLEGAL & UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” Kabando said.

