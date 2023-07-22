Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has mocked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, terming his alleged house arrest as the hoax of the century.

Taking to his Twitter, Senator Cherargei claimed that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s demonstrations had failed and hence Kalonzo had resorted to such tactics.

“Kalonzo Musyoka’s house arrest is the hoax of the century.

“The Raila-Uhuru demonstrations have flopped badly, they are trying to clutch to any straw to try and whip the emotions of their clueless supporters.”

“Kalonzo just like his name watermelon, has just camouflaged from his friends of Azimio-OKA amewaruka kipetero,” the Senator tweeted.

Paloma Gatabaki, who is the communications lead at SKM Command Centre, alleged that the former Vice President had been placed under house arrest since Tuesday.

“Yes, it is true that Kalonzo Musyoka has been under house arrest since Tuesday evening.

“The subarus and Land Rovers have been stationed outside his Karen residence preventing him from leaving,” Gatabaki told this journalist.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi echoed Gatabaki’s sentiments, asking authorities to allow Kalonzo to enjoy his freedom.

“Kalonzo Musyoka’s freedom has been curtailed since Tuesday evening.

“We hope that whoever is responsible will desist from the same and allow him to enjoy his freedom of movement going forward,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST