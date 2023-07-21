Friday, July 21, 2023 – Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo has confirmed that she is currently dating and opened up about the joys of keeping her love life private.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of one acknowledged that putting her personal life in the public domain has come at a cost.

“I’m actually enjoying dating on the low because when you put your person up on ni mapressure tu,” she said.

She further revealed that her current bae is supportive of her decision to keep their love life private.

She plans to introduce him to the public a few years after getting married.

“If my partner was not okay with us dating chini ya maji, it would be like a red flag.

“Because why do you wanna be known, why do you wanna be out there? So until maybe we get married or maybe after a few years, that’s when I would be comfortable putting them out there,” she said.

Betty emphasized that she wanted to avoid rushing into anything and chose to go slow to truly understand her partner’s compatibility and intentions.

