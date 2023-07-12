Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has revealed that he ‘shit himself’ when he saw Sir Alex Ferguson for the first time after he joined Chelsea despite having agreed a move to Manchester United.

In 2005 Mikel secured a switch to United shortly after turning 18. United persuaded Mikel to sign a four-year contract with his agents being bypassed and the midfielder was expected at Old Trafford in January 2006.

Chelsea shocked many when they claimed they already had an agreement with Mikel and his agents.

Mikel, who was pictured wearing a United shirt at a press conference in Norway, later claimed that he was pressured into signing the contract without his agent present and said that he wanted to sign for Chelsea instead.

United complained to FIFA about Chelsea and Mikel’s agents and the situation was finally resolved in June 2006 when Chelsea, United, and Lyn reached a settlement regarding the player’s future.

Mikel went on to sign for Chelsea in a £16million deal but recalled an amusing tale from when he first saw Ferguson after the transfer.

According to the former Nigerian international, he attempted to hide from the United boss and ended up tripping over on the stairs, with Ferguson subsequently giving him a ‘death stare’.

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Mikel said: ‘I saw him one time, it was Manchester United against Chelsea, I was coming out of the dressing room and as I was coming out of the door at the corner he was coming out and I just s*** myself’ ‘I can’t remember what happened, I think I tripped up on the stairs, he looked at me and he just walked out. He started chewing his gum and just walked out. He didn’t say a word.’

However, Mikel revealed that Ferguson eventually forgave him for the transfer.

He said: ‘It was a death stare. I met him a few times after that and we started talking about it and he forgot about it and forgave me.’

Mikel went on to enjoy a lengthy spell at Chelsea until 2017. In total he played 372 times for Chelsea and scored six goals, while he won the Champions League, two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and the Europa League.

On the international stage, Mikel represented Nigeria on 91 occasions and won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013.