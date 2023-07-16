Saturday, July 15, 2023 – US President Joe Biden once again stumbled walking up the steps to board Air Force One on Thursday, July 13 despite using a less challenging shorter staircase to get on the aircraft.

Biden, who at 80-years old, is America’s oldest president, made it roughly halfway up the 14-step staircase connected to the presidential plane in Helsinki, Finland, when he took a misstep and appeared to brace himself for impact before quickly recovering and making it up to the aircraft’s lower entrance.

Biden then turned and waved to onlookers at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport as Air Force One prepared to depart for Joint Base Andrews after the president’s visit with Nordic leaders following a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania.

Biden has been observed boarding Air Force One using a shorter set of stairs since taking a hard fall at the Air Force Academy in Colorado last month after he tripped over a sandbag during a graduation ceremony.

This is at least the fourth time Biden has tripped walking up or down Air Force One.

Watch the video below

President Joe Biden nearly trips and falls walking up the stairs to Air Force One again. pic.twitter.com/W1cJZ58XEG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 14, 2023