Saturday, July 15, 2023 – US President Joe Biden once again stumbled walking up the steps to board Air Force One on Thursday, July 13 despite using a less challenging shorter staircase to get on the aircraft.
Biden, who at 80-years old, is America’s oldest president, made it roughly halfway up the 14-step staircase connected to the presidential plane in Helsinki, Finland, when he took a misstep and appeared to brace himself for impact before quickly recovering and making it up to the aircraft’s lower entrance.
Biden then turned and waved to onlookers at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport as Air Force One prepared to depart for Joint Base Andrews after the president’s visit with Nordic leaders following a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania.
Biden has been observed boarding Air Force One using a shorter set of stairs since taking a hard fall at the Air Force Academy in Colorado last month after he tripped over a sandbag during a graduation ceremony.
This is at least the fourth time Biden has tripped walking up or down Air Force One.
Watch the video below
