Monday, July 24, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has revealed that he was on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) radar from Tuesday last week but he managed to beat them in their own game.

Kioni was among Azimio One Kenya Alliance politicians who have been accused of planning the anti-government protests from Wednesday to Friday.

Amid fear of arrest, Kioni said he had to switch off his phones to escape the police dragnet.

The MP added that he visited Ndaragwa anonymously on Sunday, to avoid being tracked by police.

“My phones were off… we have a recent phenomenon on our roads… they are called Subarus,” Kioni said.

“I haven’t used these phones since Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

“I started using these things on Sunday when I said kama mbaya ni mbaya.”

He went further to claim that the government uses its resources to track people via mobile phones, and to some extent, frame them.

“Today we have people who actually say no to this constitution, at least during that time (Jubilee regime) we never had somebody planting bhang; we never saw vehicles carrying Sudanese number plates being used to chase you down.

“But I am not saying it was right then, it wasn’t even then, it is not right now, this is not the country we want to be in,” Kioni said in an interview with Spice FM on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST