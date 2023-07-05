Wednesday July 5, 2023 – American singer, Jennifer Hudson and actor Common are officially dating after the couple travelled to London to watch new musical A Strange Loop.

The pair are rumoured to have been in a relationship for months but have refused to confirm their status.

But last week they secretly flew into London together for a romantic weekend, which included a visit to the Barbican Theatre on Friday to see the hit new musical, according to Mail Online.

Jennifer, 41, is one of the five-strong producing team behind the award-winning production.

She arrived separately from Common, real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn, and the pair posed for pictures backstage with cast members after the show.

But according to insiders who spoke to the publication, they were very much together during the evening.

A source said: ‘Jennifer and Common have been trying to keep their relationship low-profile.

‘There has been speculation for months regarding whether or not they are together, but the fact they’ve travelled all the way to London together just shows they’re very much an item.

‘They arrived to the show individually to avoid any commotion but away from prying eyes, they were very much in each other’s company.’

Common, 50, is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, made his name in music, securing the coveted best original song win at the 2015 Golden Globes and Academy Awards for his collaboration with John Legend on the song, Glory featured in the 2014 film Selma.

He previously dated tennis star Serena Williams and actress Tiffany Haddish.

Common and Jennifer have been friends for some time and starred alongside each other in upcoming movie Breathe.

In recent months, they’ve been spotted on dinner dates in Nobu, Malibu.

When quizzed about their relationship on the Today Show last month, Common refused to confirm whether or not they were dating, saying: ‘I’ll say, speaking of Chicago, she’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being — I’ve always been inspired by her.

‘She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man.’

Former The Voice UK coach Jennifer split from her longtime boyfriend, David Otunga in 2017, having dated for a decade. They share 13-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.